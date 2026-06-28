...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Veteran actor Bindu refused to wear bikini, halted Yash Chopra's shoot for 2 hours: ‘You didn’t tell me earlier’

During the filming of Yash Chopra's Joshila (1973), Bindu expressed unease about a bikini scene. Yash Chopra respected her feelings, modifying the shoot.

Jun 28, 2026 06:05 am IST
Written by Vibha Maru
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Veteran actor Bindu recently shared an anecdote from the sets of Yash Chopra's Joshila (1973). She recalled how she was taken aback after discovering, upon arriving on set, that she had to shoot a bikini scene. Uncomfortable with the idea, she refused to film it. However, Yash Chopra understood her concerns and made sure she felt comfortable before proceeding with the shoot.

Bindu refused to wear a bikini

Bindu and Dev Anand in a still from Joshila.

Speaking to Vickey Lalwani, Bindu said, “I stopped the shoot for two hours because I wasn’t ready to wear a proper bikini. A bikini is a bikini. I told Yash ji, ‘Please… you never told me about this earlier.’ I only came to know about it after reaching the set. Then Yash ji said, ‘Stay inside the water as much as possible. We’ll shoot it that way and take only the side and back shots.’ Poor Dev Anand ji just sat there quietly and didn’t say anything. The shoot remained halted for almost two hours. I kept wondering what he must be thinking. But Yash ji reassured me, saying, ‘We’ll manage. Don’t worry.'”

Yash Chopra altered the sequence to make Bindu feel comfortable while filming the scene. Recalling the experience, she said, “They put me in the water, took the shots from there, and then filmed only the side and back. Afterwards, I asked cinematographer Fali Mistry how it looked. He said, ‘Don’t worry, you look good, not vulgar.’ Once Fali ji said that, I felt reassured.”

About Joshila

 
yash chopra
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Veteran actor Bindu refused to wear bikini, halted Yash Chopra's shoot for 2 hours: ‘You didn’t tell me earlier’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.