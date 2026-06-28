Veteran actor Bindu refused to wear bikini, halted Yash Chopra's shoot for 2 hours: ‘You didn’t tell me earlier’

Veteran actor Bindu recently shared an anecdote from the sets of Yash Chopra's Joshila (1973). She recalled how she was taken aback after discovering, upon arriving on set, that she had to shoot a bikini scene. Uncomfortable with the idea, she refused to film it. However, Yash Chopra understood her concerns and made sure she felt comfortable before proceeding with the shoot.

Bindu refused to wear a bikini

Bindu and Dev Anand in a still from Joshila.

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Speaking to Vickey Lalwani, Bindu said, “I stopped the shoot for two hours because I wasn’t ready to wear a proper bikini. A bikini is a bikini. I told Yash ji, ‘Please… you never told me about this earlier.’ I only came to know about it after reaching the set. Then Yash ji said, ‘Stay inside the water as much as possible. We’ll shoot it that way and take only the side and back shots.’ Poor Dev Anand ji just sat there quietly and didn’t say anything. The shoot remained halted for almost two hours. I kept wondering what he must be thinking. But Yash ji reassured me, saying, ‘We’ll manage. Don’t worry.'”

Yash Chopra altered the sequence to make Bindu feel comfortable while filming the scene. Recalling the experience, she said, “They put me in the water, took the shots from there, and then filmed only the side and back. Afterwards, I asked cinematographer Fali Mistry how it looked. He said, ‘Don’t worry, you look good, not vulgar.’ Once Fali ji said that, I felt reassured.”

About Joshila

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{{^usCountry}} Released in 1973, Joshila starred Dev Anand, Hema Malini, Raakhee, and Bindu. Dev Anand played a double role in the film, which is remembered for its memorable music and performances. Most of the outdoor portions of the movie were shot in Darjeeling, West Bengal. The film is loosely inspired by James Hadley Chase's 1959 novel, Shock Treatment. About Bindu {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Released in 1973, Joshila starred Dev Anand, Hema Malini, Raakhee, and Bindu. Dev Anand played a double role in the film, which is remembered for its memorable music and performances. Most of the outdoor portions of the movie were shot in Darjeeling, West Bengal. The film is loosely inspired by James Hadley Chase's 1959 novel, Shock Treatment. About Bindu {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Bindu was one of the most popular actors of the 1970s. She was widely known for playing negative roles during that period and appeared in over 160 films across a career spanning four decades. She made her film debut in 1962 at the age of 21 with Anpadh, in which she played Kiran. She is best remembered for her role as Shabnam in Kati Patang (1970) and for her many memorable performances opposite Prem Chopra. She was last seen on the big screen in 2008 film Mehbooba,which starred Ajay Devgn and Manisha Koirala in lead roles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bindu was one of the most popular actors of the 1970s. She was widely known for playing negative roles during that period and appeared in over 160 films across a career spanning four decades. She made her film debut in 1962 at the age of 21 with Anpadh, in which she played Kiran. She is best remembered for her role as Shabnam in Kati Patang (1970) and for her many memorable performances opposite Prem Chopra. She was last seen on the big screen in 2008 film Mehbooba,which starred Ajay Devgn and Manisha Koirala in lead roles. {{/usCountry}}

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