Mahesh Bhatt denies Yash Chopra's Silsila inspired Arth: ‘You don’t have an affair and dance in tulip gardens'

What Mahesh said

When Mahesh was asked that many even claimed that he made Arth after watching Silsila, the veteran director denied it and said in Hindi, “I made Arth taking an inspiration from my own experiences. I had never criticised Silsila as such. Arth was mostly an experiment. Because my first four films that I made were flops and I made those films as per the market’s demands. But, unfortunately none of them worked. So, when it was almost like the end of my career, I thought why not take a risk before leaving. I thought of making a film in my style. Luckily, I found a producer who was willing to take the risk.”

‘Its a secret relationship where the feeling is of guilt’

Talking about the comparisons which were made between Silsila and Arth, Mahesh went on to add: “When I was making it people told me that you are a flop director and you are making such a film! Yash Chopra has a big banner and he is making a film with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bhaduri and Rekha. I said let him make. What I want to say is that you don’t have an extramarital affair to go and dance in tulip gardens. Its a secret relationship where the feeling is of guilt. I was so sure about it because I have experienced it myself. When you put a little bit of realness in your film, then audiences relate to it better and sense the truth.”

Arth was a critical and commercial success and won two National Awards, including one for Best Actress for Shabana Azmi. Mahesh last directed Sadak 2, starring Alia Bhatt.