Mahesh Bhatt says Alia Bhatt was ‘just a mannequin’ in Student of the Year in an honest review of her performances

Trust Mahesh Bhatt to never sugarcoat his thoughts, even when speaking about his own daughter. In a new interview, Mahesh spoke about Alia Bhatt's journey as an actor and how much she has matured as an actor. He even listed a few of his favourite performances of hers. Her debut movie, Student of the Year, unfortunately, did not make the cut. (Also read: When Mahesh Bhatt said his mother was ‘worried’ after he gave daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen 'Muslim names') Mahesh Bhatt has listed his favourite performances of Alia Bhatt and Student of the Year did not make it to the list.

Mahesh Bhatt's favourite Alia Bhatt performances

Speaking to India Today, Mahesh said that Alia delivered her best performances in movies such as Highway and Udta Punjab. Mahesh even marvelled at how well Alia, who was raised in in the very urban setting of Juhu, could master an ‘adivasi’ accent in Udta Punjab. “I must say that I was devastated by Udta Punjab. I didn’t understand when did this girl, this Juhu girl exposed to our home, where we live like a normal family… How did this Juhu girl get the accent right of an Adivasi from Chhattisgarh. It was amazing. I was astounded by that.”

But in the same breath he also let his opinion on Student of the Year known. "Her raw power, and her ability to get into such a vulnerable space, and bare her heart. Highway and Udta Punjab… It was a departure from that girl who was just a mannequin in Student of the Year. You see the evolution in your child also,” he said.

About Alia's acting career

Student of the Year was directed by Karan Johar and released in 2012. It also launched the careers of Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Alia has since starred in movies such as 2 States, Gully Boy, Kapoor and Sons, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kalank and others. She also made her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot's Heart of Stone. Alia also worked with her father on Sadak 2 with Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. The film was a flop.

Alia will be seen next in Vasan Bala's Jigra and a YRF spy universe movie Alpha.