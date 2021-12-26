Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's families had a ball at their wedding and these unseen pics are a proof

New pictures from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding have been shared by the couple's families on Sunday. The couple tied the knot on December 9 in Rajasthan.

In the pictures, Vicky's side of the family shared pictures from the mehendi and haldi ceremonies. Vicky's cousin Upasana Vohra shared a picture of Vicky's side of the family along with a picture of the actor dancing to the dhol. Meanwhile, another cousin shared a picture of the aftermath of the fun haldi ceremony.

A picture of Katrina's mom and siblings have been shared online as well. Although the bride was nowhere to be seen, the family was seen posing under the sun during the Haldi ceremony.

Katrina and Vicky invited 120 guests to their wedding. Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur and Punjabi singer Gurdaas Maan were among those who attended.

Following their wedding, the couple shared similar pictures from the ceremony along with identical messages on Instagram. “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together,” they said.

After their wedding, Vicky and Katrina jetted off for their honeymoon. While the couple has remained tight-lipped about the destination, Katrina teased they travelled to the Maldives with a picture of her mehendi-decorated hands.

Vicky and Katrina have resumed work after their wedding celebrations. While Vicky resumed filming for an upcoming project, Katrina announced a new project with Vijay Sethupathi was in the making. However, they gave work a break to celebrate their first Christmas together as a married couple this weekend.

In pictures surfaced online, Katrina and Vicky hosted a few friends at their new home. The couple also shared a picture in which Vicky was seen hugging Katrina while they posed by their Christmas tree.

