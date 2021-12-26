Inside pics from Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's Christmas bash show glimpses of their new home

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal made sure their first Christmas after wedding was a special one. The couple hosted a get-together at their new house which seems to have turned into a housewarming party. More pictures from the bash have been shared by their friends online.

The pictures show several of their friends in attendance including filmmaker Kabir Khan. Many of the guests have shared group pictures which also show a glimpse of the couple's living room, balcony and other living spaces. The entire place is washed in white and has an earthen appeal with with creme-tone furniture and brown carpet. A corner shows wood panelling adding to the look of the house.

Guests pose at Vicky and Katrina's new home.

Vicky had shared his first picture with Katrina after wedding on Christmas. It showed Vicky giving her a hug, went with the caption, “Meri Christmas!” A decorated Christmas tree placed besides a wall with brick layout was seen behind them.

Katrina also shared a glimpse of the Christmas decor at home.

Christmas decor at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's new home.

The couple who had married in a private ceremony at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, returned to Mumbai shortly after their honeymoon, which reports suggest was in the Maldives.

They recently shifted to their new house and had their housewarming rituals, including a puja.

On Christmas, Katrina also announced her next film, titled Merry Christmas. The film will be directed by Sriram Raghavan and is being shot in Mumbai currently. Produced by Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray, the film will hit theatres on December 23, 2022.

Katrina has two more films in her kitty - Salman Khan's Tiger 3 and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. She was last seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi. The film was released in theatres and crossed ₹100 crore mark in almost a week.

Vicky has kick-started prep of Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw that also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

