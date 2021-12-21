Katrina Kaif visits Vicky Kaushal's parents' Andheri home, sports red bangles and sweatshirt. See pics

Actor Katrina Kaif visited the home of her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal's parents - father Sham Kaushal and mother Veena Kaushal - in Andheri. Several of her pictures emerged online showing the actor inside her car on Monday.

In the photos, Katrina Kaif sat in the back seat of her car as she was on the phone. She opted for a grey sweatshirt, sported choodas (red bangles traditionally worn by new brides) on her wrists, wore dark sunglasses, and kept her hair loose. The actor also had a black face mask on.

Earlier on Monday, Katrina and Vicky Kaushal treated fans with a glimpse of the sea view from the balcony of their new home. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Katrina shared a close-up picture of her and Vicky holding each other's hands against the sea view background.

Sharing the picture, Katrina wrote, "Home," adding a red heart emoji to it. Vicky and Katrina are the neighbours of actor Anushka Sharma and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9 in a private ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Following that, they flew for their honeymoon and returned to Mumbai last week.

Recently, they shifted to their new house and had their housewarming rituals on Sunday. They have been sharing pictures on social media, giving fans a peek into their married life. Katrina on Instagram shared a post showing her mehendi adorned hands and dropped a red heart emoji instead of a caption.

Last week, she took to her Instagram Stories and shared a glimpse of the special dish she prepared as a part of the 'Chaunka Chardhana' ritual. The image showed her holding a bowl of halwa (a sweet dish). "Maine banaya (I prepared)...'chaunka chardhana'," she captioned the post.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal clasp hands as they enjoy stunning sea view from their new Juhu home. See photo

Sharing their first pictures on their respective Instagram accounts after the wedding, Vick and Katrina captioned it, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."