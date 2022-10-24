Vicky Kaushal calls Katrina Kaif ‘ghar ki Lakshmi’ as they perform Diwali puja at home. See pic

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrated their first Diwali as husband and wife. The couple got married in December 2021. Vicky took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo from his at-home celebration with Katrina. Also read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal set cute couple goals at Bollywood Diwali bash

In the picture, Katrina and Vicky, dressed in traditional, are seen performing Lakshmi puja, as a part of the Diwali rituals. Sharing the photo, Vicky referred to Katrina as his ‘ghar ki Lakshmi’ (an oft-used term used for the woman of the house in India) and wrote, “Ghar ki Lakshmi ke sath Lakshmi puja ho gayi. Aap sabhi ko humari taraf se subh Dipawali (Lakshmi puja was done with the Lakshmi of the house. Happy Diwali to all of you from us.)

Soon after the actor shared the post, celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Mukesh Chhabra and Nimrat Kaur among others dropped heart emojis in the comment section. A fan wrote, “Happy' Diwali #vickat to u and ur family and all of you guys.” “These two are just so cuteee.. ,” added another fan.

Vicky and Katrina have been impressing fans with their couple appearances at pre-Diwali parties hosted by celebrities in Mumbai. They made a stylish appearance at designer Manish Malhotra, producer-writer Amrit Pal Bindra, and film producer Ramesh Taurani’s parties in the run up to the festival.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina got married at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. They recently celebrated their first Karwa Chauth when both of them kept a fast for each other.

Talking about Vicky, Katrina recently told Bollywood Bubble, "He's just a very unusual person, he's a very special person. I think he's got so many wonderful qualities about him which are so right for me. You know what he calls me? (Laughs) My panic button. Because I panic all the time, I'm all panicky. Before anything bad happens I will preempt and panic. I'm a minor panic button. So I think a lot then I'm doing this (moves her hand). I'm like what if, what if and he's like 'Calm down panic button'. We are very balancing. I don't know if I balance him but he balances me."

Katrina will be next seen in Phone Bhoot, with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Vicky will be seen with Sara Ali Khan in an untitled film. He also has Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur and Govinda Mera Naam in the pipleline.

