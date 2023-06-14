Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif cannot take their eyes off each other in new pic, Arjun Kapoor cheers for them

Vicky Kaushal is riding high on the success of his latest film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The actor, who has been busy promoting the film leading up to its release seems to be back at home. The actor shared a beautiful picture with his actor-wife Katrina Kaif overlooking the sunset from his balcony on his Instagram account. (Also read: Vicky Kaushal says Katrina Kaif plans his birthday in detail: ‘Utna mera dimaag nahi chalta…’)

Vicky's Instagram post

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif looked beautiful together in the latest Instagram picture shared by him.

Vicky Kaushal shared a beautiful picture with Katrina on Instagram with a small caption that just featured home, heart and red heart emoticons. In the picture, Vicky was seen holding Katrina's hand. Both of them stood lost in love and enjoying the sunset. He linked the song Phir Aur Kya Chahiye from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in the post.

Reactions to Vicky and Katrina's pic

Arjun Kapoor reacted to the post and commented, "Guru Katrina zindabad (all hail Katrina)" Many fans took to the comments and reacted to the sweet post. A fan wrote, "Cast them in a rom com asap!" Another said, "Can't get enough of you two. (red heart emoticons)" A fan also said, "Now the song makes a lot more sense." "Both looking so pretty bless you best couple. you both are my heart" said another.

Vicky and Katrina's love story

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in Rajasthan in December 2021. Although there were rumours of their relationship, they kept it a secret for quite some time and never confirmed their relationship in public. Recently talking about their marriage, Vicky told News Tak, "Our marriage is paranthas weds pancakes. They are the same only. She loves pancakes, I love paranthas. Even she eats parathas. She loves mom ke haath ke paranthe (Katrina loves paranthas made by my mom).”

After the release of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky has Sam Bahadur in the pipeline. Sam Bahadur is the story of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1, 2023.

Meanwhile, Katrina will be next seen in the action-thriller film Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on Diwali this year. She also has director Sriram Raghavan's film Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi. Katrina is yet to start shooting for Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

