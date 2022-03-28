Vicky Kaushal is all smiles as he clicks selfie with Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar photobombs unseen pic. See post

Actor couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif posed for a selfie at the birthday party of Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta. Taking to Instagram, digital creator Anisha Dixit shared a photo as she posed with the couple. In the unseen picture, the trio is seen smiling for the camera. (Also Read | Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal walk hand in hand at Mumbai airport, fan reacts ‘can’t wait for them to work together')

In the picture, Katrina is seen wearing her short blue bodycon dress as she kept her hair loose. Anisha opted for a black outfit. Vicky Kaushal was seen in an all-black outfit and a shimmery jacket.

Katrina was seen posing behind Anisha as she kept her hand on Vicky's shoulder. Vicky, who clicked the photo, was seen giving a big smile looking at the phone. Behind Katrina, filmmaker Karan Johar was seen sipping a beverage. He was also one of the guests at the party.

Sharing the video, Anisha captioned the post, "Only love and gratitude in my heart. Agar 50k comments is post pe complete hue, I will make a Normal vs Psychopath Video with this amazing jodi (If this post crosses 50k comments then I will make a Normal vs Psychopath Video with this amazing couple) !!! Can we do it?? I am counting on all of you!! Let's Make it happen!! Let's Goooo and comment!! @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09 #Vickat. P.S: Now it's in your hands! Let's get the 50k Comments started!!"

Vicky and Katrina attended Apoorva Mehta's birthday party last week on Friday. They also posed for pictures together. The couple exchanged vows in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021.

Last week, they were also seen stepping out for dinner along with their family. Pictures of Vicky and Katrina emerged on social media platforms. The family dinner included Katrina's mom Suzanne Turquotte, Vicky's parents Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal, and Vicky's brother-actor Sunny Kaushal. For the dinner, Katrina chose to wear a denim shirt with a denim skirt while Vicky wore casuals.

Meanwhile, Vicky will be seen in director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan and Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. Katrina has Tiger 3 in the pipeline with co-star Salman Khan.

