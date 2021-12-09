Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding day: High security at Six Senses Fort Barwara, barricading outside venue

Actor-couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are tying the knot on Thursday at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur. On the wedding day, as the wedding preparations went on inside the venue, police officers and security personnel were seen outside the entrance of the fort, according to news agency ANI. It reported that the entrance was also barricaded.

As many as eight security personnel wearing black uniforms and two police officers were also guarding, what seemed to be the main entrance of the wedding venue, as per ANI. Vicky and Katrina arrived at the wedding venue on Monday evening along with their family members.

As per several reports, the couple celebrated their pre-wedding festivities on December 7 and 8. Many celebrity guests have been arriving in Jaipur to join the wedding celebrations. The guests include Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur, singer Gurdas Maan, Sharvari Wagh, Nitya Mehra, Vijay Krishna Acharya, Aastha Gill, Harrdy Sandhu, and Toshi Sabri among many others.

Though Vicky, Katrina and their family members have been tight-lipped about the wedding, several of the couples' guests have spoken about the occasion. Speaking with India Today, Gurdas said, “I have arrived as a friend. Will take part in the wedding of Vicky Katrina as a friend of the family.”

Last week, speaking about the couple, comedian Krushna Abhishek had told ABP News, "I want to wish them all luck from my side, best wishes. Vicky is my neighbour so that I can wish him in the lift (laughs). The wedding preparations are happening but in a hush-hush way, they haven't shared it yet. Vicky is also a wonderful guy, they make a good pair. Both of them are nice people.”

A day ahead of travelling to Rajasthan, Katrina was spotted outside Vicky's residence along with her mother. She was accompanied by her mother Suzanne Turquotte. The Sooryavanshi actor was seen sporting a wavy hairdo while dressed in a white coloured saree, paired with ethnic earrings.