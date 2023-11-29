Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif twin in black, walk hand in hand for Sam Bahadur screening. Watch

The makers of Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur hosted a special screening for the film fraternity on Wednesday evening. The highlight of those who attended was certainly Katrina Kaif, who walked with her husband Vicky Kaushal on the red carpet. Vicky plays the titular role of India's first Field Marshall in the period drama. (Also Read: Vicky Kaushal recalls his reaction to Katrina Kaif's towel scene in Tiger 3: 'I don’t want you to beat me up')

Sam Bahadur screening

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at the screening of Sam Bahadur

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vicky wore an all-black outfit – shirt, trousers and jacket – as he walked the red carpet with Katrina, who donned a black dress for the event. Vicky was also seen hugging his brother and actor Sunny Kaushal, and touching the feet of his parents, veteran action director Sam Kaushal and Veena Kaushal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vicky and Katrina also posed on the red carpet with producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, his wife and actor Vidya Balan, along with filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Radhika Madan. Abhishek Bachchan also graced the red carpet with his nephew Agastya Nanda, who will soon make his acting debut with The Archies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Among others who attended the Sam Bahadur screening were actors Ananya Panday, Shehnaaz Gill, and Rekha, who even saluted at the Sam Bahadur poster.

About Sam Bahadur

The movie reunites Vicky with his Raazi director Meghna Gulzar. It is also his second biopic as the lead character after a critically-acclaimed turn in Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

''We want to reach every household, village, town, city and every corner of the world. Money and fame… It's great, we all crave for that. But what we work for is people watching it, resonating with it and celebrating it, celebrating the man (Sam Manekshaw). That will be the utmost validation,'' he told PTI in an interview.

Produced by RSVP Movies, Sam Bahadur also stars Sanya Malhotra as Manekshaw's wife Silloo and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The movie will be out in theatres on December 1.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON