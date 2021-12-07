Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale mock restrictions, media coverage. Watch

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are set to tie the knot in a hush-hush ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan this week. Comedians Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale, in a new video, made fun of the reported restrictions to keep the wedding under wraps.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The clip began with Sugandha asking Sanket if he would attend Vicky and Katrina’s wedding. He said no and explained, “Bulaya nahi toh kyun jaana (When they haven’t invited me, why should I go)?” She then reasoned, “Haan toh sahi baat hai, humne kaunsa unko apni shaadi pe bulaya tha (Fair point, we didn’t invite them to our wedding either).”

Sugandha added, “Apne time pe Covid ki wajah se allowed nahi tha par inhone toh khud hi allow nahi kiya kisiko (When we got married, there was a restriction on the number of guests due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but these two have limited the guests themselves).”

Poking fun at reports of a no-phone policy and other restrictions, Sanket said, “Roz nayi khabar aati hai ki yeh allowed nahi hai, woh allowed nahi hai. Kal ko khabar aayegi Vicky Kaushal ki shaadi mein khud Vicky Kaushal allowed nahi hai (Every day, there is a new news report about what is not allowed at the wedding. Tomorrow, there will be a news report that Vicky Kaushal is not allowed at his own wedding).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video ended on a rather funny note, with Sanket saying, “Shaadi kitni bhi dhoom-dhaam se kar lo, aage sab hota wohi hai (No matter how grand your wedding is, what happens after marriage remains the same).” He made an excuse and left as Sugandha asked him what he meant by that.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also see: Fans get a sneak peek of Vicky Kaushal's traditional wedding sherwani outside his home. See pics

Vicky and Katrina are rumoured to be dating since 2019. On Monday, the two flew to Rajasthan for the wedding festivities along with their respective families. They waved to the paparazzi before leaving Mumbai.