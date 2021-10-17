Vicky Kaushal on roka rumour with Katrina Kaif: 'I’ll get engaged soon enough'

Vicky Kaushal is enjoying the praise that's coming his way after the release of his film, Sardar Udham. And the actor has now also opened up about the rumours of his roka which started doing the rounds right between his film promotions.

A few weeks ago, Vicky was rumoured to have had a roka ceremony with rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif. While the rumours turned out to be false, the actor was recently asked about his plans for his personal life.

Blaming the paparazzi for spreading the rumour, Vicky told a leading daily, “The news was circulated by your friends (laughs). I’ll get engaged soon enough, when the time is right. Uska bhi time aayega (the time will come).”

Vicky and Katrina have been rumoured to be in a relationship since quite some time now. The Masaan actor occasionally visits Katrina and the she, too, had attended the screening of Sardar Udham on Friday.

Katrina was also among the first ones from Bollywood to praise the Shoojit Sircar directorial. She wrote on her Instagram Stories, "@shoojitsircar what a vision, such a gripping beautiful film, pure unadulterated storytelling - @vickykaushal is just pure talent, raw, honest, heartbreaking.” She had added a broken heart, hands joined in prayer and a star emoji.

Earlier, when Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal was asked about the roka rumour, he had told Spotboye, “I remember that Vicky had gone to the gym in the morning when the rumours started coming. So, when he returned home, mom and dad funnily asked him, ‘Arre yaar, teri engagement ho gayi, mithai to khila de (We heard you got engaged, please treat us to sweets)’. And then Vicky told them, ‘Jitni asli engagement hui hai, utni asli mithai bhi kha lo (Since the engagement is imaginary, the sweets will be too)’.”

