Vicky Kaushal photobombs Katrina Kaif's selfie with young fan

Actor Vicky Kaushal recently photobombed a picture of his wife-actor Katrina Kaif with a young fan. In the photo, that emerged online, Katrina is seen clicking a selfie with a young boy next to her. Vicky is seen behind them, as he walked by unaware of the picture being clicked. (Also Read | Inside Isabelle Kaif's birthday bash with Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif)

In the photo, Katrina wore a yellow suit under a black jacket and sunglasses. Vicky Kaushal was seen in a black jacket too over a yellow T-shirt. He also wore a cap and sunglasses. In the picture, Katrina and the boy smiled as they looked into the camera. Recently, Katrina was seen at the Mumbai airport's departure terminal in the yellow outfit.

Vicky and Katrina are often seen together in Mumbai. Recently, the duo reached the Siddhivinayak Temple right after their New Year vacation, which they spent in Rajasthan. Several pictures of the couple surfaced online. Vicky wore a white shirt and grey pants, while, Katrina was seen in a green-coloured salwar suit.

Both were adorned with offerings from the temple, including a yellow-and-red cloth hanging on their shoulders. Vicky received an image of Lord Ganesha and a garland of red flowers. In a photo, the duo paid their obeisance to the deity with their eyes closed.

After holidaying at Jawai in Rajasthan, the star couple had returned to Mumbai on December 30. Vicky took to Instagram and shared how the duo celebrated a few days as 2022 almost drew to a close. He posted a string of images from his Rajasthan diaries. In one of the photos, Katrina and Vicky posed for a selfie dressed in winter jackets. The two also enjoyed a beautiful sunset.

Katrina was recently seen in the horror comedy film Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar. Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office. She will be next seen in director Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi and in an action thriller film Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan.

Vicky was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is touted to be a quirky murder mystery and streaming exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from December 16. Vicky will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar's next film Sam Bahadur alongside Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

