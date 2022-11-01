Vicky Kaushal reviews Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot, says ‘pagalpan hai ye film’; Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi react

Katrina Kaif is busy promoting her film, Phone Bhoot, which also features Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. It is all set to be released on November 4. On Tuesday, Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to review Phone Bhoot after watching the movie at a screening. Vicky had joined actor-wife Katrina at the Phone Bhoot premiere in Mumbai on Monday that was attended by Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Jackie Shroff and Neliima Azeem, among others. Also read: Katrina Kaif asks fans ‘How’s the josh?' as she promotes Phone Bhoot, fans find it cute

Taking to Instagram Stories, Vicky posted Phone Bhoot’s poster featuring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan and Siddhant as he shared his review of the film. He wrote, “Full front foot pe aake masti aur pagalpan hai yeh film (this film is fun and crazy all the way)! Go, laugh your heads off in theatres near you. @ishaankhatter @siddhantchaturvedi @katrinakaif @apnabhidu @gurmeetsingh @excelmovies.” He added ghost and heart emojis.

Phone Bhoot was praised by Vicky Kaushal as he asked fans to watch it in theatres soon.

Re-sharing Vicky’s review on Instagram Stories, Ishaan Khatter joked about the actor being Wikipedia (free online encyclopedia), and wrote, “Vicky-pedia ne declare kar diya (Vicky has declared it)! Glad you enjoyed paaji (brother). Love and respect.” Siddhant, too, re-shared the movie review by Vicky, and wrote on Instagram Stories, “Thank you Vicky Kaushal bhai (brother).”

The horror-comedy directed by Gurmmeet Singh and backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment is Katrina’s first film with Ishaan and Siddhant. Earlier, Katrina had shared a BTS video from her Halloween-themed photoshoot for Phone Bhoot, where she was dressed as Harley Quinn. The clip showed Vicky directing her during the shoot on set. "Jab husband director ban gaye (when husband became director)," Katrina wrote as she shared the video on Instagram.

After Phone Bhoot, Katrina will be uniting with Salman Khan in Tiger 3, directed by filmmaker Maneesh Sharma. The film is scheduled to be released around Diwali 2023. Katrina also has Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi, and an action movie with Ali Abbas Zafar in pipeline. Actor-husband Vicky’s upcoming projects include Sam Bahadur and Govinda Naam Mera, among others.

