Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's film takes up Jawan's old slot, Fukrey 3 pushed due to clash with Shah Rukh Khan's film

The movie calendar of the year 2023 underwent quite some reshuffling on Saturday as Shah Rukh Khan's next Jawan was postponed from June to September. The June 2 slot, earlier reserved for Jawan, has now been taken up by Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's yet-untitled film. Since Jawan will now release on September 7 and could clash with Fukrey 3, the Richa Chadha-comedy film has been pushed to November. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan says AbRam feels he looks like a Mummy in Jawan, jokes ‘too many mosquito bites shooting in the jungles’

Stills from Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's untitled film and Fukrey 3.

The title of Vicky and Sara's film will be announced on the occasion of Vicky's birthday on May 16. Soon after Shah Rukh confirmed the new release date for Jawan, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the new release date for Vicky and Richa's respective films. Sharing a new still of Vicky and Sara from their next, Taran tweeted Saturday evening, “VICKY KAUSHAL - SARA ALI KHAN: 2 JUNE RELEASE... Producer Dinesh Vijan’s #VickyKaushal - #SaraAliKhan starrer to release on 2 June 2023... Title will be announced on 16 May, #VickyKaushal’s birthday… Directed by Laxman Utekar.”

Sharing an update on Fukrey 3, he wrote in another tweet, “‘FUKREY 3’ MOVES TO NEW DATE… #Fukrey3 - which was scheduled for release on #Janmashtami weekend [7 Sept 2023] - will now release on 24 Nov 2023… Directed by #MrighdeepSinghLamba and produced by #RiteshSidhwani and #FarhanAkhtar.”

Fukrey 3 is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani but will not have Ali Fazal among the original star cast. The posters for the film have confirmed the return of Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Manoj Singh, Pulkit Samrat and Pankaj Tripathi.

The release dates of the two films were changed following a delay in Jawan's release. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara along with Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra and others. It is directed by Atlee. Shah Rukh also did an Ask Me Anything on Saturday during which he tweeted, “Everybody was working without a break and pushing themselves…so a bit relieved that all can do their job with more ease now. #Jawan #7thSeptember2023.”

