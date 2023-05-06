Shah Rukh Khan says AbRam feels he looks like a Mummy in Jawan, jokes ‘too many mosquito bites shooting in the jungles’

Soon after confirming the new release date of his upcoming film Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter to throw light on the film's delayed release and his son's reaction to his look on the film's poster. Shah Rukh is seen in a heavily bandaged look on the new Jawan poster. He said, “AbRam feels I look like a Mummy!!” while replying to a fan's question about his kids' reaction to his bandaged look. Also read: Jawan release pushed to September, Shah Rukh Khan says 'takes time and patience to make something worthy' Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Jawan teaser.

When a fan asked about why he sports that bandaged look, Shah Rukh said in jest, “Too many mosquito bites shooting in the jungles!!!”

Answering queries about what led to the film's delayed release, Shah Rukh said on Twitter, “Takes time and patience to make something worthy for audiences….#Jawan #7thSeptember2023.” He added, “Everybody was working without a break and pushing themselves…so a bit relieved that all can do their job with more ease now.”

Shah Rukh Khan talked in detail about Jawan.

Speaking about what excited him the most about the film, Shah Rukh said, “Atlee and his team. They are Maassss!! Ha ha.” Sharing his experience of shooting for the film, he said in another tweet, “Hectic and fun to shoot with Atlee Vijay & Nayan and everybody else. Really intense and fun.” For Nayanthara, he said, “She is lovely….too sweet and awesome to work with. A pleasure.”

True to his humorous nature, Shah Rukh also had a funny reply to a fan who asked him, “Can I learn something about love in #Jawan?” The actor replied, “I think for that I will make a film called Jawani this one you will learn about action and drama!! #Jawan.”

Directed by Atlee, Jawan was scheduled to release in theatres in June this year. It will now release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 7. Shah Rukh will be seen opposite Nayanthara in the film which also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Riddhi Dogra among the ensemble cast.

