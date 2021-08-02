Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vicky Kaushal shares glimpse of his intense workout routine, says he's 'work in progress'

Vicky Kaushal is reportedly undergoing intense fitness training for his role in Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 08:00 PM IST
Vicky Kaushal recently completed 9 years in Bollywood.

Actor Vicky Kaushal on Monday took to Instagram to share a picture of him lifting weights. His facial expressions clearly indicate that he is giving it his all to achieve a perfect body.

"Wip (Work in progress)," he captioned the post. Vicky's picture left netizens stunned. "Beast. Beast. Beast," a user commented. "Oh my god...real transformation in making," another user said.

Reportedly, Vicky is undergoing intense fitness training for his role in The Immortal Ashwatthama, which is being helmed by Aditya Dhar.

Vicky will also be seen in Sardar Uddham Singh, Takht, and Sam Bahadur.

Vicky recently completed nine years in Bollywood. Recalling his first audition, he wrote on Instagram: ""Today, 9 years back SHUKR!"

Also read: Inside Kareena Kapoor’s ‘productive weekend’ with Karisma Kapoor: Lavish feast and food coma, watch

In the picture he shared, Vicky was seen wearing a white T-shirt while holding an audition whiteboard, dated '10th July 2012'.

The National Film Award-winning actor began his Bollywood journey as an assistant director, on Anurag Kashyap's 2012 crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur. Later, the actor made his screen debut with Anurag's co-production, Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana. Later, he got a small role in Anurag's Bombay Velvet that starred Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in lead roles.

