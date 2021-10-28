Vicky Kaushal talks about 'silver linings' in new Instagram post amid wedding rumours, fan jokes 'Groom is glowing'

Amid Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding rumours, the Sardar Udham actor shared a new post on Instagram, on Thursday. Vicky shared a picture of himself soaking in the sun while resting on a couch. He smiled at the camera while his hands were placed on his head.

He captioned the picture, “Golden hour, silver linings.” In no time, fans and followers took to the comments section to ask him about his rumoured wedding.

One person commented, “Shaadi ki khushi [laughing emoji] (Happy about your marriage).” While another one wrote, “Hone wali shadi mubarak ho (Congratulations on your upcoming wedding.)” A fan also asked, “Golden hour? Seedhe shaadi bolo na sir (Don't call it golden hour, directly say it's your wedding.)” A follower also joked, “The Groom is glowing.”

Katrina and Vicky are rumoured to be dating since 2019, but they have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status. Lately, rumours are doing the rounds suggesting that they will tie the knot in December. Katrina, speaking with Bollywood Life, reacted to the reports, “That’s a question I have for the last 15 years.”

Katrina is currently promoting Sooryavanshi with Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar. She has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, and Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in the pipeline.

Vicky was recently seen in Shoojit Sircar directorial Sardar Udham. He is set to appear as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the upcoming biopic titled Sam Bahadur, which is being directed by Meghna Gulzar. Both Vicky and Meghna have previously collaborated for Raazi.

