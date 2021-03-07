Vicky Kaushal visits Indian Army base camp in Uri, shares photos from his 'lovely day with the locals'

Vicky Kaushal shared a heartfelt Instagram post after spending the day at the Indian Army camp in Uri. He thanked the Indian Army for the invite and said that he spent time with the locals who were not only extremely warm but also ‘amazingly talented’.

“My heartfelt thanks to the Indian Army for inviting me to the Uri Base Camp, Kashmir. Thank You for giving me an opportunity to spend a lovely day with the locals who were so full of warmth and amazingly talented. It is the biggest honour for me to be in company of our great armed forces. Thank You. Jai Hind!” he wrote, sharing pictures from his visit.

In 2019, Vicky played the lead role in Uri: The Surgical Strike, and even won a National Award for his performance. The film was based on the surgical strike carried out on terror launchpads on and along the Line of Control, in retaliation to an attack on an Army base camp in Uri in September 2016 that claimed the lives of 19 soldiers.

Uri: The Surgical Strike was one of the highest-grossing films of 2019, with a domestic box office collection of over ₹200 crore. One of the lines from the film -- “How’s the josh?” -- became very popular, with even Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying it at an event.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Vicky said that Uri: The Surgical Strike was made as a tribute to the Indian armed forces. “But the way audiences have resonated with the emotion of patriotism, valour and sacrifices of our armed forces has been amazing. That’s the biggest takeaway for us, ki log theatres mein taaliyaan bajaa rahein hai, flags lekar jaa rahein hai (people are applauding the film and taking flags to movie theatres),” he said.

“Also, the kind of emotions and messages we are getting from our armed forces, woh hamare liye bahut special hai (it’s special for us). It’s something we will never forget and are going to cherish forever,” he added.

