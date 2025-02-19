Menu Explore
Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava made tax-free in Madhya Pradesh

BySugandha Rawal
Feb 19, 2025 09:08 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the news at a public gathering on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has granted tax-free status to the Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, a period drama based on the life of the legendary Maratha ruler, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Also read: Chhaava box office collection worldwide day 4: Vicky Kaushal film closer to 200 crore mark

Vicky Kaushal plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava.
Vicky Kaushal plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava.

Tax free in Madhya Pradesh

On Wednesday, on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary, Mohan Yadav announced the news at a public gathering.

“On the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary, I announce tax-free release of the Hindi film 'Chhava' based on his son Sambhaji Maharaj,” he shared the news on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis responded to the widespread appeal for granting tax-free status to the film Chhaava, a period drama based on the life of the legendary Maratha ruler, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Fadnavis expressed his appreciation for the movie's historical portrayal and noted that he had heard positive feedback from the public.

"I am happy that a very good movie has been made on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. While I have yet to watch it, I have heard from people that this film has been made without distorting history," Fadnavis said.

He further added that Maharashtra had already removed the entertainment tax in 2017, adding, "We will see what best we can do to promote this film and make it available to as many people as possible."

About Chhaava

Helmed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Chhaava is a historical action film starring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai Bhonsale, Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum, Divya Dutta as Soyarabai, Vineet Kumar Singh as Kavi Kalash, and Ashutosh Rana as Hambirrao Mohite. The film is an adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant and has received positive responses from both audiences and critics. The film released on February 14.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
