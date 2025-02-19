Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava made tax-free in Madhya Pradesh

Tax free in Madhya Pradesh

On Wednesday, on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary, Mohan Yadav announced the news at a public gathering.

“On the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary, I announce tax-free release of the Hindi film 'Chhava' based on his son Sambhaji Maharaj,” he shared the news on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis responded to the widespread appeal for granting tax-free status to the film Chhaava, a period drama based on the life of the legendary Maratha ruler, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Fadnavis expressed his appreciation for the movie's historical portrayal and noted that he had heard positive feedback from the public.

"I am happy that a very good movie has been made on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. While I have yet to watch it, I have heard from people that this film has been made without distorting history," Fadnavis said.

He further added that Maharashtra had already removed the entertainment tax in 2017, adding, "We will see what best we can do to promote this film and make it available to as many people as possible."

About Chhaava

Helmed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Chhaava is a historical action film starring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai Bhonsale, Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum, Divya Dutta as Soyarabai, Vineet Kumar Singh as Kavi Kalash, and Ashutosh Rana as Hambirrao Mohite. The film is an adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant and has received positive responses from both audiences and critics. The film released on February 14.