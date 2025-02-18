Chhaava box office collection worldwide day 4: Vicky Kaushal film closer to 200 crore mark

Chhaava box office collection worldwide day 4: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna's historical action film Chhaava has created a stir at the box office. The film zoomed past the ₹100 crore mark in just two days and continues to perform well. According to Sacnilk, the film is now inching closer to earning ₹200 crore at the worldwide box office. Vicky Kaushal's still as Chatrapathi Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava.

Chhaava worldwide collection

As per the trade tracking website, Chhaava earned ₹140.50 crore net ( ₹168.60 crore gross) at the domestic box office in four days. The film saw a dip in its collection on its first Monday, earning ₹24 crore. However, considering it was a weekday, the film has maintained its stronghold at the box office. Additionally, the film has earned ₹27 crore in the overseas market, taking its four-day worldwide total to ₹195.60 crore. The film is now on the verge of crossing the ₹200 crore mark.

The craze for Vicky Kaushal's film looks unstoppable. The film is performing exceedingly well in Maharashtra, and due to high demand, several theatres have even added midnight shows in Pune and Mumbai. The actor recently took to Instagram to share a video of a young fan crying in the theatre after watching the film and penned a heartfelt note, which read, "हमारी सबसे बड़ी कमाई (our biggest earning)! Proud of you beta… wish I could give you a hug. Thank you everyone for your love and emotions. We wished for Shambhu Raaje’s story to reach every household in the world… and to see that happening is our greatest victory."

About Chhaava

Helmed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Chhaava is a historical action film starring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai Bhonsale, Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum, Divya Dutta as Soyarabai, Vineet Kumar Singh as Kavi Kalash, and Ashutosh Rana as Hambirrao Mohite. The film is an adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant and has received positive responses from both audiences and critics.

Sharing Chhaava's poster in her new post, Katrina Kaif penned a review of the biopic drama in the caption. She wrote: “What a cinematic experience and what a momentous task to bring to life the glory of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. @laxman.utekar tells this incredible story in the most brilliant way, I’m in awe. The last 40 minutes of the film will leave you speechless. I’ve spent all morning wanting to go and rewatch it again.”

She also praised her husband Vicky’s performance and said, "I’m lost for words at the impact of this film… @vickykaushal09 you truly are outstanding. Every time you come on screen, every shot, the intensity you bring is remarkable. You are a chameleon, effortlessly transforming into your characters. I’m so proud of you and your talent…”