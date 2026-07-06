Vidhu Vinod Chopra buys 698 sq ft apartment from Rakeysh Mehta's firm in Mumbai's Bandra for 7.75 crore

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, also known as Vinod Dinanath Chopra, purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai's Bandra (West) from film-maker Rakeysh Mehra's firm for ₹7.75 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Mehra's firm purchased the apartment in 2007 for around ₹1.20 crore.

Mumbai real estate: Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, also known as Vinod Dinanath Chopra, purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai's Bandra (West) from film-maker Rakeysh Mehra's firm for ₹7.75 crore. (HT Photo )

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The apartment on the lower floor of Bahar Apartment on Pali Mala Road in Pali Hill was acquired from Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures Private Limited, represented by Bharathi Mehra, the documents showed.

According to the property registration documents, the apartment has a carpet area of 698 sq ft and was registered on June 30, 2026.

The buyer paid stamp duty of ₹46.50 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000 for the transaction.

A list of queries has been emailed to Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures Private Limited. The story will be updated if a response is received.

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Pali Hill's Bollywood connection

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{{^usCountry}} Bahar Apartment on Pali Mala Road is located in one of Bandra West's most exclusive residential pockets, an area that has long been home to several prominent personalities from the Hindi film industry, business families and senior professionals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bahar Apartment on Pali Mala Road is located in one of Bandra West's most exclusive residential pockets, an area that has long been home to several prominent personalities from the Hindi film industry, business families and senior professionals. {{/usCountry}}

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The locality continues to command premium property values due to its limited housing stock, privacy, lush surroundings and proximity to Bandra's commercial and lifestyle hubs.

The locality has also emerged as a preferred address for celebrities, entrepreneurs and expatriates, supporting robust activity in both the primary and secondary housing markets.

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Bandra West, particularly the Pali Hill, Bandstand and Carter Road neighbourhoods, has long been regarded as the heart of Bollywood's residential landscape. The locality is home to several prominent film personalities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Rekha and Sanjay Dutt, among several others.

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Vidhu Vinod Chopra is an acclaimed filmmaker, producer and director known for delivering several commercially successful and critically acclaimed films over the years.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is an award-winning filmmaker, screenwriter and producer best known for directing acclaimed films such as Rang De Basanti, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Delhi-6. He is widely regarded as one of Bollywood's leading contemporary directors.