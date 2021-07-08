Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vidhu Vinod Chopra's brother Vir dies, Anupama Chopra remembers him with a note: 'They looked so alike'
Vidhu Vinod Chopra's brother Vir dies, Anupama Chopra remembers him with a note: 'They looked so alike'

Film reviewer Anupama Chopra has shared a note at the death of her brother-in-law Vir Chopra. He was the brother of filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 11:43 PM IST
Vir Chopra and Vidhu Vinod Chopra at the premiere of 3 Idiots.

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's brother, Vir Chopra, has died. Vidhu's wife, film critic Anupama Chopra took to Instagram to share a note about Vir.

As per a report by news agency ANI, Vir died of Covid-19 complications. Anupama shared a picture of the two brother from the premiere of Vidhu's movie, 3 Idiots. "Vinod always said that Vir was his better version - nice to a fault (no ma-behen gaalis), highly educated (PhD from London School of Economics) and measured instead of volatile. They looked so alike that when VC and I first got married, people would congratulate Vir. Forever now, his memory remains our blessing. Photo take at the premier of 3 Idiots," she wrote.

The couple's friends and fans shared their condolences. "So sorry for your loss," wrote Anaita Shroff Adajania. Casting director Shanoo Sharma shared folded hands emoji. "Sorry to hear about this. I’ve been reading VVC’s book Unscripted, and he talks so fondly about Vir. Also remember the episode from Zee’s Jeena Issi ka naam Hai," commented a fan.

Also read: Alia Bhatt joins Hollywood agency WME, which represents Gal Gadot, Emma Stone

Another person wrote, "I know you might not read dm of your followers but on a personal note Mr Vir chopra was my grandfather's childhood friend and hearing about his loss he was devastated So I would like to express my sincere condolences to you and your family."

Vidhu Vinod Chopra has produced movies such as 3 Idiots, Munnabhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munnabhai and others. Last year, his film Shikara, had released on Amazon Prime. It spoke about the displacement on Kashmiri Pandits in 1990s.

vidhu vinod chopra anupama chopra

