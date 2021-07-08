Alia Bhatt joins Hollywood agency WME, which represents Gal Gadot, Emma Stone

Actor Alia Bhatt is the latest Bollywood actor who has signed a contract with a Hollywood agency. Alia is now a part of WME, which also represents stars such as Emma Stone, Oprah, Gal Gadot, Charlize Theron and others.

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to respond to WME's welcome message for her. She responded with a 'yay' and many heart emojis.

Apart from Alia, actors Hrithik Roshan and Vidyut Jammwal have also signed contracts with different agencies in Hollywood. Hrithik signed the agency Gersh, earlier this year. Deepika Padukone had also joined agency ICM which represented Regina King, Olivia Colman and others.

In Bollywood, Alia has multiple projects lined up. She has Brahmastra with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and is directed by Ayan Mukerji of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Alia also has Gangubai Kathiawadi, the filming for which was wrapped up last month. It is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stars Alia as the madam of a brothel.

Alia also has RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli of Baahubali fame. The film also stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR with Ajay Devgn. Alia plays a character named Sita in the movie.

Earlier this month, Alia also began work on her first production, Darlings. Co-starring Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma, the film is the story of a mother and her daughter. "Day one of DARLINGS! my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever (in this case a very nervous actor) I don’t know what it is .. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.. i dream all night about messing up my lines..become jumpy.. reach set 15 mins before time fearing I’ll be late! I guess this feeling will never go away.. and it shouldn’t - because being nervous.. and feeling unsure means you really really care," she said on the first day of shoot.

Alia will also play the lead in Karan Johar's upcoming movie, Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. It stars her with Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.