Vidya Balan asks why modern woman is being stereotyped: 'Why can't a feminist also wish to enjoy traditional things?'

Actor Vidya Balan has questioned why modern feminism restricts women to a stereotypical image and criticises them if they wish to enjoy 'traditional things'. Speaking at the launch event of film critic Maithili Rao's book The Millennial Woman in Bollywood, Vidya asked why the modern woman is being 'stereotyped'. (Also Read | Vidya Balan reveals how to reduce electricity bill in hilarious video, dances to viral song. Watch)

Vidya also spoke about her 2021 film Sherni. In the Amit Masurkar-directed drama, Vidya featured as an upright forest officer who is tasked to resolve the man-animal conflict. The film also stars Sharat Saxena, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala, Neeraj Kabi and Mukul Chaddha.

As quoted by the news agency PTI, Vidya said, "Why can't a strong woman, a feminist, have a partner, also wish to enjoy traditional things and also wish to take a step back? Why is the modern woman being used as a typical example of what every woman must be? Why is the modern woman being stereotyped? Why empowerment and wanting to live as you please needs to be so exclusive."

She talked about Sherni where she essayed the character of Vidya Vincent. "That's why I loved Sherni so much. She took on these men, but in such a subdued manner, not needing to indulge in any chest-thumping. Why do we need to pigeonhole women in a certain way we wish to see them as empowered? Why can't women just be the way they wish rather than how we wish to see them in a modern feminist outlook?" Vidya added.

During the question and answer session, Vidya was asked if an end to the conversation around women empowerment would signal that equality has been achieved by society. The actor said that it will 'take a very long time'.

Vidya was last seen in Jalsa (2022) a thriller film directed by Suresh Triveni. It is produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment. The film also stars Shefali Shah. Jalsa presented a captivating tale of conflict between a top journalist (Vidya) and her cook (Shefali). It premiered on Prime Video and received positive reviews.

