Vidya Balan reveals how to reduce electricity bill in hilarious video, dances to viral song. Watch

Vidya Balan has once again shared a funny video on Instagram. This time she has come up with an idea about how to reduce one's electricity bill. She is seen dancing to the Punjabi song Batiyan Bujhai Rakhdi Ve in the video. Also read: When Kareena revealed Saif's reaction to Vidya Balan's The Dirty Picture: 'He's afraid I'd want to do something similar'

Sharing the video on Instagram Reels, Vidya wrote, “Batiyan bhujhai rakhdi (keep the lights off).” The video opens with a man asking her in Punjabi the reason why her electricity bill was just ₹5000 as compared to his bill, which was ₹35000. She looks at the bill and starts grooving to the song Batiyan Bujhai Rakhdi Ve as her answer to his question. The song talks about switching off the lights.

Vidya's fans and industry friends loved the video. Actor Shefali Shah commented, “You are tooooooo cute.” Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani dropped a heart emoticon in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Hahahahaha. Sooooo true! Everytime my electricity bill is high, I want to switch off all the lights and fans and sit.” Another one wrote, “I can't stop laughing after watching this video.” One more fan said, "Hahaha always making us laugh with awesome creativity."

The song Batiyan Bujhai Rakhdi Ve became popular after a dance video of a Pakistani influencer went viral recently.

Vidya occasionally shares funny videos of herself on Instagram. Last year, she shared a video as she mouthed Rupali Ganguly's TV character Anupamaa's lines from the show. Sitting in a bathrobe in an empty bathtub, Vidya said with all her expressions in place, "Main ghumu-firu, naachu gaau, hasu khelu, bahar jau, akeli jau, kisi aur ke saath jau, jaha jau, jab jau, jaise bhi jau…aapko kya (What do you have to do with me roaming around, dancing or singing, having fun, going out alone or with whosoever, wherever, whenever, howsoever)?"

Vidya is known for her notable performances in films like Parineeta, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, The Dirty Picture, Kahaani and Begum Jaan. She was last seen as a TV journalist in the Amazon Prime Video film Jalsa, co-starring Shefali Shah, Rohini Hattangadi, Manav Kaul and others. She will now be seen in Neeyat and another untitled movie directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta.

