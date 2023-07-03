Neeyat song Farebi: Vidya Balan's song will make you question who the real culprit is. Watch

On Monday, the new song Farebi from Vidya Balan-starrer Neeyat dropped. Touted to be a murder mystery, Neeyat is directed by Anu Menon. The new song takes the audiences inside the story and introduces the cast. Also read: Neeyat trailer: Vidya Balan's murder mystery has eerie resemblance to Knives Out

Farebi

Farebi: The new Neeyat song introduces suspects of a murder.

Farebi unveils the two sides of each character in the film, who are suspects in a murder case. The song is sung by Lothika Jha. While it has been composed and produced by Mikey McCleary, lyrics have been penned by Kausar Munir.

Neeyat

Neeyat is based on the story of a rich man, Ashish Kapoor (Ram Kapoor), who invites his entire family for his birthday dinner at an isolated, old mansion. But by the end of the night, he's found dead. The detective investigating the case, Mira Rao (Vidya Balan), claims it's a murder and not a suspected suicide. She discovers how every member of the family is a suspect with a valid motive.

Besides Vidya and Ram, the film also stars Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Niki Walia, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli and Danesh Razvi. It's co-written by Anu, Priya Venkataraman, Advaita Kala and Girvani Dhyani, with dialogues by Kausar Munir. It's backed by Vikram Malhotra's Abundantia Entertainment.

Vidya Balan on Neeyat

Talking about the film, Vidya said in a statement, as quoted by ANI, “In Neeyat, Detective Mira Rao is not your everyday, classic detective which is what made it great fun for me. Also, not only did I get a chance to sink my teeth into an unusual and quirky character but I also got to work with a powerful set of co-actors. This film is my second outing with Anu after Shakuntala Devi and my fourth collaboration with Vikram, Abundantia Entertainment and Prime Video and I can only say that I have had the most amazing time working with them to make this film. Last but not the least, I'm supremely delighted to be back in theatres with the release of Neeyat and am waiting with bated breath for audience reactions.”

Neeyat marks the reunion of Anu Menon and Vidya, who previously collaborated on Shakuntala Devi, the biopic of the mathematics genius. Neeyat will release in theatres on July 7.

Interestingly, Vidya has only been seen in Prime Video films, such as Shakuntala Devi (2020), Sherni and most recently, Suresh Triveni's Jalsa last year. Neeyat will be her long-awaited return to the big screen after four years.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.