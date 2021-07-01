Vidya Balan on whether she was offered Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: 'Let's just say I am not in the film'

Actor Vidya Balan has addressed questions about her involvement with the second part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. She has said that she is indeed not a part of the movie.

Vidya played a woman who gets possessed--or so she thinks--by the ghost of a royal dancer when she visits her husband's ancestral home in Rajasthan. The movie also starred Akshay Kumar as a psychotherapist, Shiney Ahuja as the husband, Ameesha Patel, Rajpal Yadav and others.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Vidya said she will not be a part of the sequel, which stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead with Kiara Advani and Tabu. When asked if the sequel will be able to match up to the original, she said, "I think, that would be very unfair to wonder whether it will be able to match. Bhool Bhulaiyaa was great and I think even though they are using the title, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a completely different film. I'd love to watch it though."

Vidya was also asked whether she was offered a role in the sequel, she said, "Let's just say I am not in the film. So I am not going to say anything more."

Producer Anees Bazmee had earlier said that his film is ‘completely different’, with a new story. “This is a completely different story. Besides the title, we have taken two songs from the original -- the title song and the Bengali song. The rest of the film is completely original,” he had told Deccan Chronicle.

Anees had added that Akshay Kumar will also not be a part of the movie. “Akshay is a very big and very busy star. To justify his presence in a cameo is not possible. I don’t think we will be able to accommodate him. But I am sure he wishes us all the best.”