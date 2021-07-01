Chris Pratt dances to Tan Tana Tan, recruits Varun Dhawan to save the world. Watch

Varun Dhawan got Chris Pratt to do the Tan Tana Tan step from his film Judwaa 2 and the Hollywood star aced it easily. Varun shared a video on Instagram on Thursday, in which is seen asking Chris a bunch of questions, ahead of the release of his movie, The Tomorrow War.

In the video, Varun Dhawan begins by asking Chris Pratt about his hit show Parks and Recreations and how he played the affable Andy. Varun asked if he ever imagined how popular he would become, Chris said that he was attracted to the show's mockumentry style tone.





Varun also asked Chris about the conversations he has with his father-in-law, Arnold Schwarzenegger about work. Chris, who is married to Katherine Schwarzenegger, said that Arnold is a more iconic star than him and also formed a big part of his childhood with his action movies.

Chris also recruited Varun into his team the next time he has to 'save the world'. He also asked him to show him around India whenever he gets a chance to visit. Finally, Varun showed Chris how to do the Tan Tana Tan step, which he picked up in no time.

Earlier, Varun had presented Chris with a birthday cake, in another portion from the same video chat. Varun asked Chris to blow out the candle through his computer, which he did. "Shukriya (thank you)," Chris said at the end of the video.

The Tomorrow War releases on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. It is about humans from thirty years in the future, asking people from present time help them fight an alien invasion. Chris is one of the super soldiers who is sent into 2051 to fight the aliens and restore peace. It is directed by Adam McKay.