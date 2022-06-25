Vidyut Jammwal on Tiger Shroff, Aditya Roy Kapur, John Abraham: 'But I'm top martial artist in world'

Vidyut Jammwal has said that he is the top Martial Arts artist in the world, adding that people compare him to the legendary actions stars like Jackie Chan and Tony Jaa. (Also read: Vidyut Jammwal fainted while filming for Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II: Faruk Kabir)

Vidyut is currently gearing up for the second instalment of his action film Khuda Haafiz, titled Khuda Hafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha. When Film Companion mentioned in an interview about action films of Aditya Roy Kapur, John Abraham and Tiger Shroff and asked him how he hones his skill, Vidyut said, "All the gentlemen you’ve referred to are great action stars but I’m the top martial artist in the world. Officially. I work all the time — whether I’m sleeping, or awake — I’m in awareness and that’s how I hone my skills. Sometimes, people compare me to Jackie Chan or Tony Jaa or other legendary people. It’s amazing that they compare me to the best. It’s like saying, ‘Vidyut, you’re as good as Michael Jackson when you move. Wow.’ So for that, you’ve got to be aware all the time.”

Asked if it is difficult to act or fight, Vidyut said, “I will have to explain this to you, if you really are a fine martial arts artist, you will be fine in everything else. Because you have discipline. You got passion, a true martial artist. To kick things is not martial arts, it has to be martial arts.”

Khuda Haafi Chapter II Agni Pariksha is a follow-up to the 2020 film Khuda Haafiz that landed online due to the pandemic-induced shutdown of cinema halls. Khuda Haafiz featured Jammwal as Sameer, a man who races against time to rescue his kidnapped wife Nargis, played by Shivaleeka Oberoi, from sex tr.

