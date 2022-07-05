Vidyut Jammwal says men are less likely to misbehave with women if...

Vidyut Jammwal has said that men with sisters, who are brought up in an environment of equality, are less likely to misbehave with women. He was talking about the way we often restrict girls from exploring certain areas, in order to assure safety for them. Vidyut will soon be seen in Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha, the second instalment of his 2020 film. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut thanks 'best action hero' Vidyut Jammwal for praising Dhaakad)

Vidyut was asked about fatherhood, and what kind of a father he would be. The actor said that he would give all freedom to his daughter. He added that we often restrict our daughters, “but I will tell her 'do whatever you want to do, tumhara baap hai na (your father is with you).”

Reminded that parents often put restrictions on their daughters because the world may not be safe for them, Vidyut told Prabhat Khabar, “Ever since I was born, the scenario has been the same. It is not the government, but society that can bring a change to this. I think if it is one sister and two brothers, the brothers will turn out to be good. There will be rare cases where brothers and sisters are brought up in an atmosphere of equal treatment and the brother misbehaves with women outside his home. Basically, we should ensure the upbringing of girls and boys is done as equals."

Vidyut is currently on a promotional spree for the second instalment of his action film, Khuda Haafiz. Titled Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha, the film will release in theatres on July 8. The movie is written and directed by Faruk Kabir, who had worked on the first film in the franchise.

The first film in the franchise featured Vidyut as a man who races against time to rescue his kidnapped wife Nargis from sex traffickers. Shivaleeka Oberoi played the role of his wife in the film that saw a digital release on Disney+ Hotstar in 2020. Shivaleeka and Vidyut are back in the new film, that also stars Danish Hussain and Asrar Khan.

Apart from Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha, Vidyut also has IB 71 and Sher Singh Raana in the pipeline.

