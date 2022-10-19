Vignesh Shivan shares cryptic posts amid surrogacy row; talks of frustrating days: Train mind to see good in everything

Vignesh Shivan shared a series of cryptic posts about the importance of frustrating days. The actor took to Instagram Stories and reshared a quote by filmmaker Ethan Coen. He also reshared a post about how happiness in life was dependent on the quality of one's thoughts. Vignesh and Nayanthara have been in news since they announced the birth of their twins on October 9. The couple reportedly opted for surrogacy for their babies. ( Also read: Karan Johar shares cryptic note about hard work and luck: 'Mehnat raston pe dhake kha rahi hai...')

Vignesh took to Instagram Stories and shared a quote by Ethan, which read, “Like any kind of writing, there are good days. But even frustrating days can be be rewarding sometimes.” Ethan's quoted was origianlly posted on a page, called Screencraft. The another post shared by Vignesh read, “Train your mind to see the good in everything. Positivity is a choice. The happiness of your life depends on the quality of your thoughts.”

Karan Johar shares posts on frustrating days and power of positive thoughts via Instagram Stories.

Vignesh and Nayanthara recently announced that they had become parents to twin boys via their posts on Twitter and Instagram. Days after the arrival of their twins via surrogacy, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara have reportedly submitted an affidavit claiming they got their marriage registered six years ago. According to a report on Onmanorama.com, the couple submitted an affidavit as well as a marriage certificate to the Tamil Nadu health department, claiming they got their marriage registered six years ago. They have also claimed that the surrogate is Nayanthara's relative from the UAE.

According to the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, passed in December last year, a couple should be married for five years and the surrogate should be a married relative with a child of her own. Altruistic surrogacy is for infertile Indian couples with husband between 26 and 55 years of age and wife between 23 and 50 years.

This isn’t the first cryptic post from Vignesh since the issue of surrogacy came up. On October 14, he had reshared a post on Instagram Stories that read, “Choose people who will tell you want you need to hear even when it’s hard.” Again he did not give any context to it but fans assumed it to be around surrogacy.

Vignesh and Nayanthara married on June 9, after they dated for many years. It was an intimate wedding with their close friends and selected guests, which took place in Chennai. The couple's wedding documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, will be released on Netflix soon.

