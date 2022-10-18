Karan Johar shares cryptic note about hard work and luck: 'Mehnat raston pe dhake kha rahi hai...'

Karan Johar has shared a cryptic note about the virtues of hard work and luck. The filmmaker took to Instagram Stories on Monday, and shared his thoughts on how hardworking people suffer in comparison to people who are lucky and blessed enough to lead a lavish life. (Also read: Is Karan Johar’s latest cryptic tweet about overconfidence aimed at Kangana Ranaut?)

Karan wrote, “Mehnat raston pe dhake kha rahi hai… Aur kismat mahalon mein raj kar rahi hai… (those who work hard are struggling to find work and those who are lucky, are ruling the palaces because they get work easily)." He concluded by saying, “Just heard it, wanted to share.”

Karan Johar shares his thoughts on hardwork and luck via Instagram Stories.

It is not clear who and what Karan Johar is referring to in his latest note. The filmmaker has been in news for allegedly promoting nepotism in Bollywood. A section of social media users have criticised him for only launching star kids in the industry and not allowing outsiders to become a success in Bollywood. His Dharma Productions have launched star kids like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday, among others. Shanaya Kapoor is set to join the ranks soon with Bedhadak.

Kangana Ranaut had in Koffee with Karan season 5 called Karan ‘the flag-bearer of nepotism’ in Bollywood. She had further said on the show, "In my biopic, if it is ever made, you will play the stereotypical villain. One who is intolerant of outsiders, the flag-bearer of nepotism in Bollywood and movie mafia.”

Recently, Karan tweeted that he was quitting Twitter and making way for more positive energies in his life in the middle of negativity. He is ready to return with his directorial comeback, the romantic comedy Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It is slated to be released in 2023. It stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Jaya Bachchan, among others. Karan is currently seen judging the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10.

