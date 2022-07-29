Vijay Deverakonda all hearts for Rashmika Mandanna as she reacts to Liger song

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has reacted to Vijay Deverakonda’s latest song Waat Laga Denge from his upcoming Hindi film Liger. Hours after Vijay tweeted the link of his new song on Twitter, Rashmika praised it with a fire emoji. Vijay and Rashmika are rumoured to be dating for a long time now. (Also read: Liger song Waat Laga Denge: Vijay Deverakonda's here to give you an energy boost)

Responding to Rashmika Mandanna’s shoutout, Vijay later dropped a red heart emoji next to a smiling face. Reacting to the banter, a fan wrote in the comments, “Kya chal raha Aap dono ka? (What is going on between you two)” “Please marry Rashmika brother, both you look best together please,” added another fan.

Vijay Deverakonda's tweet.

Vijay and Rashmika have worked together in two films so far- Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). Both are all set to mark their Bollywood debut soon-- Vijay with Liger opposite Ananya Panday and Rashmika with Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor. From time to time, rumours about Vijay and Rashmika being in a relationship have made news. However, both of them have several times clarified that they’re nothing but good friends. Earlier this year, reports suggested that the two are likely to tie the knot soon. Responding to them, Vijay shared a cryptic tweet, “As usual nonsense. Don’t we just (heart emoji) da news.”

Vijay recently appeared on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan 7 where Karan asked him about his alleged relationship with Rashmika. Once again, the actor called Rashmika his ‘good friend’ and said, "We have done two films together at a really early stage in my life. She is a darling and I am really fond of her. We are really good friends. We share so much through films, lots of highs and lows. A bond gets created."

Vijay also revealed why he likes to not disclose details about his personal life. “I will say it out loud; until then I would not like to hurt anyone who adores me. So many people love you as an actor and have your poster on their walls, on their phones. They give me so much love and appreciation; I don’t want to break their hearts,” he said about his relationship status.

