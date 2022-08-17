Vijay Deverakonda’s mother performs pooja at Hyderabad home with Ananya Panday: ‘Mummy feels we needed protection'

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday have been on a pan-India promotional tour for their upcoming film Liger. Vijay’s mother, Madhavi Deverakonda, on Wednesday performed a pooja at their Hyderabad home to ward off evil, and tied sacred bands on the wrists of her son and Ananya. Vijay said in a tweet that now that his mother can sleep in peace as they will continue their promotional tour for Liger. Read more: Ananya Panday-Vijay Deverakonda recreate Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol’s DDLJ scene

Vijay took to Twitter to share pictures with his mom and Ananya Panday after the pooja. In one of the pictures, Vijay’s mom can be seen typing a sacred band on Ananya’s wrist. “This whole month touring across India and receiving so much love already felt like God's blessing! But mummy (mother) feels we needed his protection. So Pooja and sacred bands for all of us. Now she will sleep in peace while we continue our tour,” Vijay wrote as he tweeted the pictures.

Vijay Deverakonda shared photos with Ananya Panday and his mother on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Ananya also shared photos as she visited her co-star’s home. The actor shared that Vijay's mom hosted a pooja for their film Liger. Ananya captioned the pictures, "Blessings from Vijay's Amma and a pooja at his home in Hyderabad for Liger. Thankful, grateful, blessed. Thank you, aunty.”

Liger marks the Bollywood debut of Vijay, who is paired opposite Ananya Panday for the first time. The film, about a mixed-martial arts boxer with a stutter, has been directed by Puri Jagannadh. For his Liger role, Vijay reportedly underwent mixed martial arts classes in Thailand. The film has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, and will be dubbed into other regional languages as well. Besides Telugu, Vijay has dubbed his lines in Hindi as well.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Vijay will soon reunite with director Sandeep Vanga for a film next year. The two had worked together in the Telegu hit Arjun Reddy. Last year, Sandeep took to Twitter to laud Vijay’s efforts to help middle-class families with essential groceries during the Covid-19 lockdown. Replying to Sandeep’s tweet, Vijay had said that it’s time they reunited for a new project. "I miss you, Vanga (Sandeep). Please finish 2-3 scripts in lockdown. I cannot wait two years to shoot,” Vijay had said.

