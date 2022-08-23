Vijay Deverakonda thanks Anushka Shetty for wishing him ahead of Liger’s release

Anushka Shetty took to Instagram to send her wishes to the team of Liger ahead of the film’s release. Resharing Anushka’s message, Vijay Deverakonda thanked her for her gesture, and also said he hoped that the film would make her call him again just like she did after watching Arjun Reddy. The 2017 Telugu film went on to become one of the biggest hits of the Vijay’s career. Read more: Vijay Deverakonda wears chappals at Liger event

Liger marks the Bollywood debut of Vijay, who is paired opposite actor Ananya Panday for the first time. The film, about a mixed-martial arts boxer with a stutter, has been directed by Puri Jagannadh. In her message shared via an Instagram post, Anushka Shetty wrote: “Jaggu dada (Puri Jagannadh), Charmee (film producer Charmee Kaur), Vijay and Ananya Panday. Wish you all and every single person in team Liger all the very best. Looking forward.” Resharing Anushka’s post on his Instagram Stories, Vijay wrote: “Sweety. Thank you so much. Remember you calling me post Arjun Reddy, hope this film will make you do that again.”

Vijay Deverakonda thanked Anushka Shetty after she took to Instagram to share her wishes for the team of Liger.

Vijay underwent mixed martial arts training in Thailand while he prepared for his character in Liger. The film has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. Besides Telugu, Vijay has dubbed his lines in Hindi as well. Both Vijay and Ananya Panday are busy promoting Liger, which is set to hit theatres on August 25 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan and American boxer Mike Tyson.

Recently, Ananya and Vijay went to his Hyderabad home and met his mother, who had organised a puja for the co-stars. Ananya shared pictures of the meeting on Instagram and wrote, "Blessings from Vijay's amma (mother) and a pooja at his home in Hyderabad for Liger; thank you aunty."

Meanwhile, Liger is Ananya’s first pan-India film. Recently, the film’s director revealed in a media interaction that he originally planned to rope in Janhvi Kapoor for the project. “I am a big fan of Sridevi ji, so I wanted to cast Janhvi Kapoor, but her dates were not available,” Puri Jagannadh said in Mumbai. He added it was Karan Johar, who suggested Ananya to him.

