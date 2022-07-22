Vijay Deverakonda wears chappals at Liger event, Ranveer Singh trolls him for it: 'Bhai ka style dekho'

Vijay Deverakonda released his Liger trailer in Hyderabad Thursday morning amid much fanfare. In the evening, he flew to Mumbai for a promotional event where he chose to step out in chappals after a tiring day. And obviously it didn't go unnoticed as guest at the event, Ranveer Singh, even pointed out, “Bhai ka style dekho, aise lag raha hai, ye mere trailer launch pe aaya hai ya main inke trailer launch pe aaya hu (Look at the brother's style, it looks like, he has come to my trailer launch instead of me coming come to his trailer launch).'” Also read: Liger trailer: Vijay Deverakonda, Ramya Krishnan are here to slay as mom-son duo in thrilling drama with Ananya Panday

Vijay was dressed in a black tee with ‘The’ written in caps, paired with beige cargo pants and white chappals. Ranveer even compared him to John Abraham, who too has been spotted in chappals at events. Ranveer on the other hand, was decked in a black tee and printed black trousers, paired with a silver-grey jacket and black boots.

Talking to Karan Johar at the event, Ranveer also said, "Speaking of lust, the object of lust, sir we have found out on your blockbuster talk show ki ‘the’ ki kitni demand hai North India mein (the demand for Vijay in North India).'" He was hinting at how Sara Ali Khan had expressed her desire to date Vijay Deverakonda, during the second episode of Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan.

Vijay's co-star Ananya Panday and Liger director Puri Jagannath were also present at the event. Liger stars Vijay as an underdog fighter from Mumbai, who competes in an MMA championship. The sports drama will be released theatrically on August 25 in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Vijay said at the event, “I'm looking forward to the day when it's no longer called north or south, just Indian cinema, and we are called Indian actors. That's the reality we should look towards.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON