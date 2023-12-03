Vijay Varma recalls being dropped from a film as an astrologer didn't like his pics: ‘He did not approve casting me’

Actor Vijay Varma recalled an incident when he was dropped from a film as the astrologer didn't like his pictures. Speaking with News18, Vijay talked about how veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah inspired him to focus on being an actor. (Also Read | Vijay Varma asked when he will marry Tamannaah Bhatia: 'Haven't been able to give this answer to even my mom')

Vijay talks about being dropped from a film

Vijay Varma talked about his career.

Vijay said, “I once learned that I was selected for a part and was then asked to send some pictures. I won’t name, who asked me. After that, I was dropped from the film and I believe the reason was that a jyotish (astrologer) did not like my pictures. He did not approve of the prospect of casting me. The astrologer did not believe in me."

Vijay shares Naseeruddin Shah's advice

He spoke about Naseeruddin Shah as well, saying, “I never lost sight or hope. I think that Naseer (Naseeruddin Shah) Sahab told us when we were students, he said, ‘If you want to become an actor but you also have a Plan B, then just take that Plan B because if you want to be an actor, you have to go through a lot of tough times. It may not be easy for you.’ So, I was prepared to have just this one path and wait till my time comes."

Vijay's films, web series

Vijay has featured in several films and web series in his over a decade-long career. He gained recognition with Pink (2016) and then Gully Boy (2019). He has also featured in movies such as Ghost Stories, Baaghi 3, Hurdang, Darlings, and Lust Stories 2. He was seen in web series including A Suitable Boy, She, Mirzapur and Dahaad.

He was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan. It also featured Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat. He will be seen soon in Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak and the much-awaited Mirzapur 3.

Vijay's relationship with Tamannaah

Apart from his films, Vijay also makes headlines for his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia. Their relationship rumours started after an alleged kissing video of theirs from New Year 2023 had gone viral. The actors were also seen together in Lust Stories 2.

After months of speculations about the actors dating each other, Tamannaah confirmed her relationship with Vijay in an interview with Film Companion in June this year. Ever since, they often comment on each other's social media posts and make appearances in public together.

