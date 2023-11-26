Vijay Varma asked when he will marry Tamannaah Bhatia: 'Haven't been able to give this answer to even my mom'

Vijay asked about marriage

Asked when he will get married, Vijay first joked that no girl wants him to get married. "Koi ladki nahi chahti ki mai shaadi karu, pehli baat toh! Na to iska jawab mai mataji ko de pata hun na kisi aur ko (First of all, no girl wants me to get married. I give this answer to neither my mother, nor anyone else)."

Vijay's best and toughest time

Vijay said he is living his best time right now. He added that his toughest time was when he waited for the theatrical release of Monsoon Shootout (2013) for a long time. He added that after the appreciation it received at Cannes Film Festival, he expected his life would drastically change post its release, but it did not happen and he had to start taking up smaller roles to get back in the game.

During the interaction, Vijay also talked about Mirzapur and revealed that he tried to copy Pankaj Tripathi and watched many of his videos to get the right tone and accent. He also said that through his rough phases, he always remembers the time Naseeruddin Shah told him that an actor must not have a Plan B.

Vijay and Tamannaah

After triggering rumours of their relationship when they were spotted together at a few outings, Vijay and Tamannaah were first seen together onscreen in Sujoy Ghosh's short in the Netflix India original anthology Lust Stories 2.

Soon, they made their relationship official and have been comfortably making joint public appearances. They have also talked about each other in various interviews.

Vijay's recent project

Vijay was recently seen as a police officer in Sujoy Ghosh's Netflix India original film Jaane Jaan alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Kareena Kapoor. Next up, he has Suriya 43 lined up for release, which also features Nazriya Fahadh and Dulquer Salmaan.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place