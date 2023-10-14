Tamannaah Bhatia says Rajinikanth still has the same ‘simplicity and innocence’ even with such superstardom

What Tamannaah said

Speaking to India Today, Tamannaah talked about her experience of working with the star and said, "He is the most humble person I have ever met, it's beautiful to see someone who has seen the kind of superstardom he has seen and yet has the same kind of simplicity and innocence and that's really hard to keep intact." The actor shared screen space with Rajinikanth in the dance number Kaavaalaa, which was an instant hit with the audience.

Earlier at the success meet for Jailer, Tamannaah had shared a post on Instagram, where she said, "Last night we celebrated! A culmination of vision, passion and teamwork! Team Jailer… it has been an absolute honor and pleasure to be a part of this film. Congratulations to the entire cast & crew. A special shout out to the man himself @rajinikanth sir… working with you has been truly memorable. @nelsondilipkumar sir… Thank you for everything! Let’s keep creating great stories together! everyone at @sunpictures, looking forward to many more collaborations together."

Tamannaah had also said she felt blessed about working with Rajinikanth. Talking about the experience, Tamannah told ANI, "It is a dream come true to work with him (Rajinikanth). I will always cherish the memories spent on the Jailer set. He gifted me a book on a spiritual journey. It was so thoughtful of him. He had even autographed it."

About Kaavaalaa

The Kaavaalaa craze was so huge that it even reached Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to India, who created a video with Japanese YouTuber Mayo San in which he was seen shaking a leg to the song. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Kaavaalaa dance video with Japanese YouTuber Mayo san(@MayoLoveIndia) My Love for Rajinikanth continues … @Rajinikanth #Jailer #rajinifans..Video courtesy: Japanese Youtuber Mayo san and her team.”

Jailer performed very well at the box office, grossing more than ₹ 650 crore worldwide. Tamannaah has a number of upcoming films with her Malayalam movie Bandra, Tamil film Aranmai 4, and Hindi film Vedaa lined up for release.

