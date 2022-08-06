Vijay Varma says he was told ‘tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai’: ‘But now SRK has employed me for his film'

Vijay Varma and Alia Bhatt's film Darlings released on August 5 on Netflix. In a recent interview, Vijay revealed that during his struggling days, someone told him ‘Tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai (You are not Shah Rukh Khan)’. He added that now, Shah Rukh himself employed him for Darlings. Darlings is produced by Alia's Eternal Sunshine Productions and Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. Also Read: Kareena Kapoor enjoys break from shooting, eats French fries in 'freezing Darjeeling' with Vijay Varma. Watch

Darlings marks the feature film debut of writer Jasmeet K Reen. Apart from Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma, the film also stars Shefali Shah and Roshan Mathew. In the film, Alia and Shefali plays daughter and mother. Vijay plays the role of Alia's husband, who has a drinking problem.

In an interview with Indian Express, Vijay recalled, “The underdog who came here ten years ago, is feeling seen right now. I took several leaps, risks and chances at the cost of almost breaking up my entire family. I ran away from home. So, they all feel a lot of respite now, they feared how I’d pull it off, it is not easy to go to Mumbai and become somebody. I was told ‘tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai’, but now Shah Rukh Khan has employed me for his film,”

“Now that I have a small body of work, I can’t afford to repeat what I’ve done before. So, that becomes one of the criteria while choosing the script. The other is to understand what I am doing in the film and the third, and the most important, is what is the film doing, what it is saying and how well it is saying it,” he added.

Vijay was last seen in Hurdang, which released in April. He recently wrapped up the shooting of Sujoy Ghosh's adaptation of the book, The Devotion of Suspect X. The Netflix film will mark Kareena Kapoor's OTT debut and will also star Jaideep Ahlawat.

