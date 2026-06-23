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Vikram Bhatt says Hollywood horror Obsession reminded him of his 2002 blockbuster: 'I laughed and thought this is Raaz’

Vikram Bhatt reacted to the global success of the Hollywood's supernatural horror film, Obsession, revealing he found it similar to Raaz.

Jun 23, 2026 12:15 pm IST
Written by Riya Sharma
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The Hollywood supernatural horror film Obsession took cinemas in India by storm upon its release and went on to become a sensation. The film emerged as a global success, and filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has now reacted to its popularity, revealing that he found similarities between the film and his 2002 blockbuster Raaz.

Why Vikram Bhatt thinks Obsession is Raaz

Vikram Bhatt says he believes Obsession's storyline is similar to Raaz.

In an interview with Firstpost, Vikram reacted to the global success of Obsession and said, "I haven't seen Obsession, but someone was telling me the story, and I sat back, laughed and thought, 'This is Raaz.' It's basically Malini of Raaz throughout the whole film. My take is that if you make a good horror film, people are going to come. This one was really good."

He further explained why the horror genre can work even without major stars, saying, "When you have big actors, you cannot possibly have them getting scared and running around. Either it starts looking like a comedy, where they are comically scared, or it doesn't feel believable. In a realistic story, if you have an A-list hero who already has a larger-than-life persona, like an Allu Arjun or a Ram Charan, it's not going to work. There's a resistance from A-listers. Secondly, as I have observed, people come to experience the sensation of fear. They don't come for any actor. That's the nature of the genre."

About Obsession's success

The filmmaker's latest release, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, is a spiritual sequel to Haunted – 3D. The film stars Mahaakshay Chakraborty, also known as Mimoh Chakraborty, alongside Chetna Pande, Gaurav Bajpai, Hemant Pandey, Shruti Prakash and Praneet Bhat. Despite receiving negative reviews from critics, the film has collected over 20 crore worldwide within 10 days of its release.

 
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