Internet disgusted as Durex Pakistan ad makes light of sexual assault in Obsession: ‘Promoting non consensual sex'

The horror film Obsession has become one of the biggest box office hits of the year. The film collected over $250 million worldwide on a shoestring budget of $750,000. People from all over the world watched it and talked about it. The film's themes of toxic relationships, loneliness, male entitlement, and the loss of agency struck a chord worldwide. Obsession marked the directorial debut of 26-year-old Curry Barker.

A highly debated and disturbing scene in the film features Bear having sex with Nikki, whereas she looks on helplessly. Nikki is trapped inside a version of herself because of the one wish.

However, a new advertisement from condom brand Durex, in Pakistan, has shocked many. The official Instagram account of Durex Pakistan shared an ad featuring Obsession in its latest post, but it seemed to completely sidestep the idea of consensual sex.