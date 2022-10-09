Vikram Vedha box office day 8 collection: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's film crosses 100 cr worldwide gross

Vikram Vedha has crossed ₹100 crore at the worldwide box office, as shared by the production banner Reliance Entertainment. The action thriller stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead and Radhika Apte, Yogita Bihani, Sharib Hashmi and Rohit Saraf in pivotal roles. The film stands at a gross worldwide collection of ₹103.82 crore, as per the production banner. Also read: Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan practises his lines with pet dogs, curses like Vedha

On Saturday, Reliance Entertainment tweeted about the film collecting nett of ₹61.10 crore in eight days at the domestic box office. Sharing the overseas collections, it tweeted, “#VikramVedha Celebrates 100 Crores at the Box Office! Overseas Collections on day 8: Day 1 : $ 1.003mn Day 2 : $ 950K Day 3 : $ 713K Day 4 : $ 308K Day 5 : $ 305K Day 6 : $ 213K Day 7 : $ 162K Day 8 : $ 237K Total : $ 3.89mn [Rs. 31.72 cr] Key Markets [Day 8].”

Directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, the film is the Hindi remake of their own hit 2017 Tamil film of the same name. It had R Madhavan as a cop (played by Saif in the remake) and Vijay Sethupathi in the role of a gangster (played by Hrithik Roshan in the remake). The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase the dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.

The film garnered mostly positive reviews. The Hindustan Times review of the film read: “Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan make each other shine bright in an enjoyable--if somewhat sanitised--remake of the Tamil cult classic action thriller.”

