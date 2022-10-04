Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan practises his lines with pet dogs, curses like Vedha; Sussanne Khan praises his efforts

Hrithik Roshan has shared a video of his prep for the role of a gangster in Vikram Vedha. Hrithik plays the gangster Vedha, while Saif Ali Khan plays a cop in the film. The video shows Hrithik talking gibberish, practising the accent he has in the film, and explaining to his pets how the world is divided into two categories. Also read: Vikram Vedha box office day 4 collection: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's film falls by 45% on Monday

Hrithik shared the video on Instagram with a note about his character and all those who helped him make it a reality on screen. The video also shows Hrithik playing table tennis in free time, and cursing in the same way he does in the film. He is seen practising his dialogues at home, on the beach and wherever he goes.

He wrote, “To become 'Vedha' I had to first find comfort in being a 'yeda'. 9 months of prepping and being Vedha - from October 2021 to June 2022. Exactly the time human lives take to birth. Vedha has been a process of moulding from scratch, today it's a character I'm proud of. Learning to talk, walk, dance, eat & live like Vedha has been sheer joy. There may not be Hrithik in Vedha, but there will always remain Vedha in Hrithik.”

He added for his team, "Thank you to my teachers @vinraw and @ganeshkumar.fti for making this so damn fun for me. And thank you to my team, my family. You guys give me more than I deserve," and tagged several of his team members.

His ex-wife Sussanne Khan was among the first ones to praise the video. She wrote, “Your always 100 steps ahead of everyone in all that you do!! Vedha is an EPIC character and the little nuances you embraced was incredible!! Full power and energy to you Rye!!!” His father-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan wrote, “Effort always pays, keep going.” His mom Pinkie Roshan commented, “Lovely lovely. Please kahani sunaoo na… bahut saree kahaniyan sunne ke liye ready hain hum (please tell us the story…we are ready to listen a lot of stories).”

Directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, Vikram Vedha is the remake of director duo's 2017 hit Tamil film of the same name. It also stars Radhika Apte, Yogita Bihani, Rohit Saraf and Sharib Hashmi. It has collected around ₹43 crore in four days of its release, which is quite lower than the expectations from the film.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON