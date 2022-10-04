Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Vikram Vedha box office day 4 collection: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's film falls by 45% on Monday

Vikram Vedha box office day 4 collection: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's film falls by 45% on Monday

bollywood
Published on Oct 04, 2022 08:17 AM IST

Vikram Vedha box office: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's action thriller fell by almost 45% on Monday, collecting ₹5.5 crore.

Hrithik Roshan in a still from Vikram Vedha.
Hrithik Roshan in a still from Vikram Vedha.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Vikram Vedha saw a drop of 45 percent on its first Monday after managing to record a decent figure at the box office during the weekend. The film collected around 5.5 crore on Monday, taking its total four-day collection to 43 crore. Vikram Vedha stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. Also read: Hrithik Roshan reveals the significance of the black thread on his wrist as he finally cuts it off. Watch

Directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, the neo-noir action thriller is a Hindi remake of the filmmaker duo's own hit 2017 Tamil film of the same name. The film also stars Radhika Apte, Yogita Bihani, Sharib Hashmi and Rohit Saraf in pivotal roles.

According to a Boxofficeindia.com report, early estimates indicated that Vikram Vedha collected around 5.5 crore nett on Monday, which will be a drop of around 45 percent.

Vikram Vedha had released in theatres alongside Mani Ratnam's epic period drama, Ponniyin Selvan I. It is expected to show some improvement during the upcoming Dussehra holiday; it also has a free run until Diwali.

The original film had R Madhavan as the cop (played by Saif in the remake) and Vijay Sethupathi as a gangster (played by Hrithik in the remake). It is inspired by the Indian folktale Vikram-Betaal and follows a tough police officer Vikram (Saif), who sets out to track down and arrest the tenacious gangster Vedha.

Talking about featuring in a two-hero film after War, Hrithik said, “I love doing an ensemble. The more the merrier. Like I did in Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara, War and now with Saif, it pushes you to do better because you see wonderful acting. Every time, I have done a two-hero or an ensemble film it has been way better and more fun for me."

“First time in 22 years of my career, I felt this pull to safeguard myself. I felt an instinctive pull that I have to be very real because I am opposite an actor, who is the most real performer,” he added.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vikram vedha hrithik roshan saif ali khan + 1 more
vikram vedha hrithik roshan saif ali khan

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out