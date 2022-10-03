Vikram Vedha box office day 3 collection: Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan's film collects 38 crore in opening weekend

Vikram Vedha, starring Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan as a cop and gangster, respectively, showed little growth on Sunday, which also happened to be Gandhi Jayanti. The film collected around ₹15 crore, which would takes its total weekend collection to around ₹38 crore. Also read: Vikram Vedha's lukewarm opening at box office shows how Bollywood misunderstands 'festive' releases

Vikram Vedha is directed by Pushkar-Gayathri and is a remake of the filmmaker duo's 2017 Tamil film of the same name. It also stars Radhika Apte, Yogita Bihani, Rohit Saraf, Sharib Hashmi and others. The original had R Madhavan as the cop, and Vijay Sethupathi as the gangster.

According to a report on Boxofficeindia.com, Vikram Vedha collected in the range of ₹14.5 -15 crore on Sunday. The film had opened at ₹10.58 crore and went on to to collect ₹12.51 crore on day 2. It released in theatres alongside Mani Ratnam's epic period drama Ponniyin Selvan I.

The story of Vikram Vedha is based on an Indian folktale 'Vikram aur Betaal'. It is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). A cat-and-mouse chase unfolds, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.

Vikram Vedha's story is inspired by the famous folklore of Vikram Betaal. Talking about the same, Pushkar and Gayathri told ANI, "As children, we both grew up listening to the stories of Vikram aur Betaal, and every time it would leave us thinking, pondering over the many takeaways their tales had. The treatment of the film draws references from these legends, where every time the two characters face off, they are at a crossroads of a puzzling situation. We were fascinated with the dynamics shared by Vikram Betaal and so when we started writing the story of our film, we adapted that nostalgia into the characters of Vikram & Vedha. In the film, Vikram and Vedha are their own beings, and the premise is set against the action-thriller backdrop."

