Vikrant Massey pens note on the legacy of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, says he was never defeated: ‘Humey unpar garv hein’

Actor Vikrant Massey has a huge interest in history and shared that it was always his favourite subject. In his latest Instagram post, Vikrant penned a long note on the legacy of one of India's most prominent historical figures- Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Vikrant was inspired to share his take after he chanced upon a promo of a new television show based on the historical figure. (Also read: Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan first look: Vikrant Massey romances Shanaya Kapoor; internet says ‘age difference is showing’) Vikrant Massey shared his thoughts after watching a promo on a Television show on Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan.

What Vikrant wrote

In the post, Vikrant talked about the way history has recorded the defeat and subsequent death of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan at the hands of Muhammad Ghori. The post, written in Hindi, roughly translates to: “Very few people know that History is my favourite subject. Even today, I pick up a book because it is important to know what happened in the past to really understand the present. Recently, I watched a promo of a Television show and this thought occurred to me.”

He went on to add, “Who says Prithviraj Chauhan was defeated in the hands of Muhammad Ghori? Prithviraj Chauhan had won against Ghori multiple times and forgave him multiple times. The one time Ghori won by deceit, he gouged his eyes out and killed him like an animal. But the history books say and our neighboring country thinks that Prithviraj lost. That is wrong- he never lost. This country, society, culture cannot be defined with the outcome of one war. It is defined by the outcome that has passed through ages and many, many years. Even after 1000 years, the land of Prithviraj Chauhan is prosperous. Delhi, Ajmer, and the entire Hindustan is thriving and happy. In the same way, the land of Ghori is considered to have gone backwards.”

Vikrant concluded by saying, “Prithviraj is still thriving. We are proud of him. But there is no to take the name of Ghori in his own country."

On the work front, Vikrant will be seen next in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. The teaser of the film was released a few days ago, and caught the intrigue of many fans. The film is directed by Santosh Singh and marks Shanaya Kapoor's acting debut. It is set to release in theatres on July 11.