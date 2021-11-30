Vineet Kumar Singh marries long-term girlfriend Ruchiraa Gormaray, see first wedding photo here

Vineet Kumar Singh surprised fans with the news of his wedding. The Mukkabaaz actor took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to announce that he has tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend Ruchiraa Gormaray.

In the pictures, Vineet Kumar Singh was dressed in a white traditional outfit while Ruchiraa Gormaray opted for a red lehenga for the wedding day. In the first picture, the couple was seated by the fire pit, seemingly the wedding rituals ended. The other picture featured the couple standing together for a formal wedding picture.

Sharing the picture, Vineet wrote, “29/11/2021 Holding your hand I came so far. Feeling truly blessed to have you in my life! @ruchiraagormaray Thank you everyone for your love and blessings.”

Vineet and Ruchiraa were showered with congratulatory messages. Aahana S Kumra wrote, “Vineeetttt! Ruch!!!!!!! Congrats both of you!!!” Comedian Saloni Gaur wrote, “Congratulations Vineet.” Fans too congratulated the couple.

The couple tied the knot in Nagpur after having dated for eight years. Speaking about his wedding with Hindustan Times, Vineet said, “It was a very intimate affair, with my side and her side of the family, and close friends. We both did the planning, she did more than me, I was always there to support her. The rituals followed were both Maharashtrian and North Indian. It was all in one ceremony.”

“Ruchira is also an actor. We were always very clear that we will keep our personal life separate, but we were always together. She was even there with me throughout the shoot of Mukkabaaz in Punjab. We have seen a lot of things together. She was there with me in every situation, and now we have decided to start this new beautiful journey. We are here and are very happy,” he added.

Vineet Kumar Singh has starred in a number of movies and a couple of series as well. These include Gangs of Wasseypur, Mukkabaaz, Betaal and Bard of Blood.